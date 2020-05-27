This permit will allow for the temporary use of a street, sidewalk, parking lane or private property for business.

Street Sidewalk Parking Lane Private Property

Street Sidewalk

Parking Lane Private Property

The Temporary Outdoor Business Operation Permit supports the recovery of local retail outlets and restaurants devastated by economic impacts from COVID 19 by helping businesses with limited footprints operate in outdoor settings adjacent to their businesses. The goal is to help dining and retail outlets with space constraints expand operations outdoors so they can cost-effectively implement safety, health and distancing protocols.

Requirements & Conditions

The permit will temporarily allow for the expansion of outdoor dining and retail on to the public right-of-way, private parking lots or public spaces.

Issuance of the temporary permit will be subject to new guidelines or mandates for public gatherings and social distancing in accordance with the County Public Health Orders, California Department of Public Health guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. As with all guidance that relates to COVID-19 response, permit requirements will be regularly evaluated or updated to respond to any changes to ensure the public health and safety.

Eligible Businesses

The following businesses with an active business tax certificate and all other applicable license or permits may apply:

Eating and drinking establishments

Retail and wholesale businesses

Eligible Locations

A temporary permit may be granted to conduct business outdoors on:

Private property, including off-street parking lots, patio areas and yards. This will also be for sit-down dining or customer pick-up and carry-out service while avoiding congregating, equipment sharing or sound amplification. Public rights-of-way, sidewalks, street parking spaces and possibly closing select streets.

Inspections

All permitted locations may be inspected.

Permitted Hours and Days of Operation

Outdoor operations may occur during normal business hours according to San Diego Municipal Code, and other state and local requirements.

Exclusions

All applications will be considered. However, a permit may not be granted in areas where there is current or planned work in the public right-of-way, transit services or does not comply with the American with Disabilities Act requirements.

Permit Length

Permits will be approved for a temporary period of 45 days. Extensions may be granted upon future City Council approval.

Additional Resources

Submit Your Proposal