Business Relief and Support

Economic Assistance for San Diego Businesses Affected by COVID-19

To ensure the resiliency of local businesses and assist in job retention, the City of San Diego has established a Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) to provide grants and forgivable or low- to zero-interest-rate loans to eligible small businesses for working capital. The goal of the SBRF is to help businesses retain employees and sustain continuity of business operations impacted by federal, California, San Diego County and local emergency declarations regarding COVID-19. Approximately $6.1 million is available in the SBRF, which is being administered by the City of San Diego Economic Development Department.

Financial assistance, in the form of grants and loans, will range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be allocated to eligible, qualified small businesses based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and the submission of all required information and supporting documentation.

Businesses that are NOT eligible to request or receive SBRF financial assistance include, but are not limited to:

Lending and investment institutions and insurance companies

Golf courses, race tracks or gambling facilities

Nonprofit entities

Businesses engaged in any illegal activity per local, state or federal regulations with federal regulations taking precedence over local or state regulations.

Home-based businesses

Chain stores

Businesses with more than 100 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees as of Feb. 28, 2020.

How to Apply

A Small Business Relief Fund Application will be posted on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT. The online completion of this form will assist the Economic Development Department staff is assessing the needs of your business and connecting you with the most appropriate resources.

Additional Economic Resources

The establishment of the SBRF is in addition to other steps the City is taking in consultation with--and at the direction of--County of San Diego public health officials to help people affected by and prevent the spread of the global pandemic known as COVID-19.

On March 18, 2020, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer unveiled and outlined the City's economic relief package that reduces fees, provides certainty and offers support to local employers. (Read the full press release.)

“Businesses are following public health orders, and we recognize this has an impact. This relief effort is about restoring some balance to the current situation,” Mayor Faulconer said. “San Diego businesses are making a necessary sacrifice while bearing a tremendous burden as they comply with these orders. We’re taking aggressive action today to help businesses stay afloat and continue to pay as many employees as possible.”

Businesses are advised to reach out to their nearest Small Business Development Center (SBDC), which has developed the Small Business Survival Resources Guide to help business owners navigate through the chaos COVID-19 is having on our communities. Download it here.

SBDC can help with applying for relief, guiding you through available resources and assisting with cash flow concerns, supply-chain interruptions, workforce capacity, insurance coverage and more--all at no cost. To register for free SDBC one-on-one business counseling, visit here.

Additionally, please consider the following federal and state resources listed below. We will continue to update resources as they become available.

U.S. Federal Support

Small Business Administration (SBA) offers business assistance to impact businesses. Learn More

offers business assistance to impact businesses. Learn More Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program offers $7 billion in low-interest loans to businesses, renters and homeowners located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA is also providing guidance for employers to plan and respond to COVID-19. Learn more

offers $7 billion in low-interest loans to businesses, renters and homeowners located in regions affected by declared disasters. Internal Revenue Services (IRS) is offering Federal Income Tax Extensions. Learn more

is offering Federal Income Tax Extensions. Learn more Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offers interim guidance for businesses and employers to plan, prepare and respond to coronavirus. Learn More

offers interim guidance for businesses and employers to plan, prepare and respond to coronavirus. Learn More Department of Labor OSHA has guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19. .

California State-Level Support

San Diego Region Support

County of San Diego : Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) information. Learn more

: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) information. Learn more Jewish Community Foundation San Diego will offer relief to support to those out of work and vulnerable communities through its COVID-19 Emergency Fund

South County Economic Development Council is offering emergency 0% interest loans to restaurants in San Diego’s South County. Learn more

San Diego Foundation is offering emergency grants to nonprofits in food security, rental and utility assistance, and income replacement or gap funding through its COVID-19 Community Response Fund

San Diego Workforce Partnership offers information and services that may assist employers who are forced to consider work stoppages, layoffs or furloughs. Also, SDWP has information about resources for impacted employees, including unemployment Insurance information, tax assistance, a work-sharing program to avoid layoffs, financial planning, remote career services and more. Learn more

Additional Support

California Scope

National Scope