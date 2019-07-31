Update to the General Plan Housing Element

The General Plan’s Housing Element is the City of San Diego’s housing plan. The City of San Diego, along with all California cities and counties, is required to adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community, and to update its plan every eight years. The foundation for the Housing Element is the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), in which the State estimates each region’s housing needs for all income groups for the upcoming eight years. Each region (for San Diego, the region is all of San Diego County) then determines how much of the region's total housing needs to be produced for each city and county in the region. The City of San Diego's RHNA target for the 2021-2029 Housing Element period is 107,901 homes. This goal is further broken down by income group.

The City is currently updating the Housing Element for the next eight-year planning period (2021-2029). This is the sixth update to the Housing Element, and is referred to as the 6th Cycle. For the 6th Cycle Housing Element, the City must identify enough potentially developable land zoned for residential use to meet the City’s new RHNA capacity/production target and must develop policies and programs that create opportunities to increase housing production.

Draft Housing Element for Public Review

City of San Diego staff are happy to announce the release and public review period for the Draft 6th Cycle Housing Element, which incorporates the input gathered from a wide range of San Diegans. Upon adoption, this plan will be used to guide future housing-related planning decisions through implementation steps designed to meet the identified goals, objectives, and policies. Consistent with the City's General Plan and its City of Villages Strategy, the Draft Housing Element aims to increase housing opportunities while enhancing the transportation and land use connection through an improved jobs-housing balance, and creating more compact and walkable communities.

The Draft of the Housing Element can be accessed through the links below. Important content is found in both the main body of the Housing Element and in its appendices.

Comments on the Draft can be submitted through Friday, December 20th, 2019 to Elizabeth Dickson by email at [email protected] or in writing to 9485 Aero Drive San Diego, CA 92123.

November Draft Housing Element

Appendices

Learn more about the City's housing needs and the Housing Element Update by watching the brief video below.

More information on required content for Housing Elements can be found in the Building Blocks guide from the California Department of Housing and Community Development here.