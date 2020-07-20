Sports Arena Virtual Open House

San Diegans can play an important role in transforming the San Diego Sports Arena area into a vibrant, pedestrian and transit-oriented entertainment space for everyone to enjoy. To capture public input, a virtual open house will be held Friday, July 10, through Monday, July 20, 2020. Go to https://sportsarenainput.org/ to participate.

The interactive virtual open house will feature all responsive redevelopment design concepts for the public to provide feedback on.

You will be asked to:

Watch the welcome video

View each design concept

Provide feedback based on your priorities

Share your input on housing, open space/parks/trails and paths, transit-oriented development, retail and entertainment, parking and traffic elements for the 48-acre land redevelopment project. The open house is one of several scoring factors outlined in the Sports Arena Request for Proposal, and will be considered to select the final redevelopment design concept.

Background Information About the Sports Arena Redevelopment Area

The redevelopment area falls within the Sports Arena Community Village and encompasses approximately 48 acres in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community area, located in west-central San Diego. From its historic beginnings as part of the delta of the San Diego River to the rise of the military and aviation industry in the 1920s, the Midway-Pacific Highway Community has played a role in San Diego’s growth and transformation. In 2010, the City of San Diego, in coordination with local community members, began updating the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan, which serves as a blueprint for the future development of the neighborhood.

The Community Plan envisions the development of impactful community spaces, unique districts and villages that would be connected to Mission Bay, the San Diego River, San Diego Bay and to traditional and nontraditional parks within the community through a system of landscaped streets. This connectedness and incorporation of green space is designed to enhance community character and livability.

The redevelopment concepts for San Diego’s Sports Arena area are designed to help realize the vision put forward in the Community Plan.

Contact

Please contact [email protected] to request language translation or ADA accommodations.