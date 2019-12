Earned Sick Leave

Employers must provide each employee earned sick leave. Employees must accrue no less than one (1) hour of earned sick leave for every thirty (30) hours worked within the geographic boundaries of the City; employers may cap the total accrual of sick leave at eighty (80) hours. Any unused accrued earned sick leave must be carried forward to the following benefit year.

Employers may satisfy the accrual and carry over requirements if no less than forty (40) hours of earned sick leave are awarded to an employee at the beginning of each benefit year. Employers may limit an employee's use of earned sick leave to forty (40) hours in a benefit year. Employees may use earned sick leave for all the reasons described in Section 39.0106(a), which includes, but is not limited to, time for their own medical care or for the medical care of a family member.

If an employer provides, through a contract, collective bargaining agreement, employment benefit plan or other agreement, greater paid time off than the employee would have otherwise received under the provisions of the Ordinance, that employer may utilize an alternative methodology for calculation, payment and use of earned sick leave or paid time off.