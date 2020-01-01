Get the latest on COVID-19 | View status of City services
73°
San Diego Weather
Leisure
With its great weather, miles of sandy beaches, and major attractions, San Diego is known worldwide as one of the best tourist destinations and a great place for residents to relax year round.
Balboa ParkLearn More
Torrey Pines Golf CourseLearn More
Special Events & FilmingLearn More
Arts & CultureLearn More
Resident Resources
From neighborhoods and parks to streets and parking, find what you need in your community and report your concerns.
View/Pay Water BillLearn More
View Trash Collection ScheduleLearn More
Parking CitationsLearn More
Doing Business
Incentives and programs are available to help launch, grow and expand your business, and provide support for homeowners and contractors to get work done.
Business Tax CertificateLearn More
Development Codes & RegulationsLearn More
Ten Key Steps to Starting Your BusinessLearn More
Library
The San Diego Public Library is a popular destination that connects our diverse community to free educational and cultural resources that will enrich their lives.
Browse the CatalogLearn More
Apply for a Library CardLearn More
VolunteerLearn More
Public Safety
The Police and Fire-Rescue departments work together within our communities to provide the highest level of quality service and protection. From neighborhood watch to 9-1-1 services, our team is here for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Neighborhood WatchLearn More
Get Emergency AlertsLearn More
Homeland SecurityLearn More
City Hall
Learn more about City government.
Council MeetingsLearn More
Council CommitteesLearn More
FY20 Adopted BudgetLearn More
Employment OpportunitiesLearn More
Image by Cindy Devin
Site Menu
If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1
Fire-Rescue Headquarters
600 B Street, Ste. 1300
San Diego, CA 92101
619-533-4300
[email protected]
Join Fire-Rescue
Fire Cadet Program
Girls Empowerment Camp
Ready, Set, Go!
San Diego Lifeguards & Fire Rescue
9-1-1
Victim Resources
CERT San Diego
Save a Life Today
Communications and Dispatch Center
SDFD Fire Station Locations