Social Calls

A compassionate voice in our lives can make a powerful difference, especially during these unprecedented times. The City of San Diego Social Call will call you for FREE, Monday-Friday, up to three times a week just to check in and say "hello" as well as to connect you to other life-enhancing resources.

AgeWell Services Staff will assist older adults who need help filling out the form by calling 619-236-6905. Other adults needing assistance with the form may call their closest recreation center or library.

Please note that this is not an emergency health or medical service.