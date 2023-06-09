Employment

Interested in Becoming a Lifeguard?
Ready to tryout? Here's how
The Lifeguard I position is open. Please apply online.
Follow this link to the City's Jobs page:
- Open City Jobs
- Select the "Lifeguard I - T11079-202306" link.
- The Lifeguard I position opens on June 9, 2023 and will close on January 29, 2024.
Course Information
2024 Regional Lifeguard Academy & Emergency Medical Response (updated flyer will be posted ASAP)
2024 Summer Tryouts
Lifeguard Tryouts Flyer
Tryout Dates
You must apply online and sign up for tryouts at least two weeks in advance.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00 a.m.
- September 21, 22, 23, 2023
- October 19, 20, 21, 2023
- February 8, 9, 10, 2024
Tryout Location