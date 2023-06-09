69°

Lifeguard Services

Employment

Interested in Becoming a Lifeguard?

Ready to tryout? Here's how

 

The Lifeguard I position is open. Please apply online.

Follow this link to the City's Jobs page:

  • Open City Jobs
  • Select the "Lifeguard I - T11079-202306" link.
  • The Lifeguard I position opens on June 9, 2023 and will close on January 29, 2024. 

Course Information

2024 Regional Lifeguard Academy & Emergency Medical Response (updated flyer will be posted ASAP)

2024 Summer Tryouts 

PDF icon Lifeguard Tryouts Flyer

Tryout Dates

You must apply online and sign up for tryouts at least two weeks in advance.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

  • September 21, 22, 23, 2023
  • October 19, 20, 21, 2023
  • February 8, 9, 10, 2024

Tryout Location

Call 619-221-8844 for more information.