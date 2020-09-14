Virtual Homework Help

The Do Your Homework @ the Library Virtual Homework Help will be available 6 days a week to serve K-8th grade students. Homework help is available to students and their families for free.

Math, English and science help will be available everyday.

Email registration is required to connect with the DYH@L Virtual Homework Help program.

Email DYHAL@SanDiego.gov with your student’s name, grade and which session they would like to attend. Program Flyers | Guidelines





Regular Hours Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Homework Help for Spanish Speakers Monday - Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Thursday 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does email request for a virtual homework assistance session work? Is it on a first come, first served basis?

No. All students that email will receive the same meeting link and passcode that is unique to the specific session. Students will be assisted as they come in to the session. The sooner they come in to the session the sooner they will receive assistance.

Can I request one or more virtual homework assistance session in advance?

You can request a link to any particular session. You can ask for as many meeting links as you need, but this does not reserve your spot. Students will receive assistance as they come in to the session.

Is there a limit to how many virtual homework assistance sessions I can request in advance?

There is no limit to requesting links for sessions, but meeting links do not reserve a spot. Students will be helped as they log in and they may need to wait for their turn if another student is being helped at that time.

How is virtual homework assistance provided? Do I receive one-on-one assistance?

Homework assistance will be provided in Zoom Breakout Rooms and several students may be in the same room at the same time. Students will be assisted in rotation. TLCs (Tutor/Learning Coordinators) will assist students with their questions and once that question is answered rotate to assist another student in the Breakout Room. Two TLCs will be available per session.

Do you have an online booking system for the different sessions?

We do not have an online booking system. Students will request meeting links and passcodes through email for the session they are interested in joining.

Am I guaranteed a spot?

There are no guaranteed spots. We will be sending the same meeting link and passcode to students who request it and we will help as many students as possible during the session allotted time.

Is the program open to students from all school districts and San Diego County at large?

Yes. Virtual Homework Help is available to all students.

Can high school or college students receive homework help?

They can receive help, but our homework help coaches are trained to assist Kindergarten to 8th grade students. If the library staff is unable to help, they will provide alternative resources that may help the student.