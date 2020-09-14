Get the latest on COVID-19  |  View status of City services  |  Trash/Recycling Collection Status NEW

Under the guidance of the CA Department of Public Health and San Diego County’s Public Health Officer, 12 San Diego Public Library locations are open for limited in-person services Monday – Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and will be closed from 1-2 pm for cleaning.  Online library servicesContactless Holds Pickup, and all book drops are available to the public. Find specific information on operations.

Public Library

Do Your Homework @ the Library

   We are excited to announce Do Your Homework @ the Library Virtual Homework Help! This new service begins on Monday, September 14th, 2020. See below for more details.

Got Homework? We've got help!

The Do Your Homework @ the Library program is part of Mayor Faulconer's One San Diego plan to re-establish the City's libraries as centers for learning and civic engagement.
 
The program includes:
  • Free access to paid Coaches and caring volunteers who are available to help K-8 students with their homework assignments;
  • Free access to school supplies and materials; and
  • Free access to computers, online research tools, and other digital resources available at the library.
 

Virtual Homework Help

The Do Your Homework @ the Library Virtual Homework Help will be available 6 days a week to serve K-8th grade students.
  • Homework help is available to students and their families for free.
  • Math, English and science help will be available everyday.
  • Email registration is required to connect with the DYH@L Virtual Homework Help program.
  • Email DYHAL@SanDiego.gov with your student’s name, grade and which session they would like to attend.
Program Flyers | Guidelines

Regular Hours
Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Friday 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
 

Homework Help for Spanish Speakers
Monday - Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does email request for a virtual homework assistance session work? Is it on a first come, first served basis?
No. All students that email will receive the same meeting link and passcode that is unique to the specific session. Students will be assisted as they come in to the session. The sooner they come in to the session the sooner they will receive assistance.
 
Can I request one or more virtual homework assistance session in advance?
You can request a link to any particular session. You can ask for as many meeting links as you need, but this does not reserve your spot. Students will receive assistance as they come in to the session.
 
Is there a limit to how many virtual homework assistance sessions I can request in advance?
There is no limit to requesting links for sessions, but meeting links do not reserve a spot. Students will be helped as they log in and they may need to wait for their turn if another student is being helped at that time.
 
How is virtual homework assistance provided? Do I receive one-on-one assistance?
Homework assistance will be provided in Zoom Breakout Rooms and several students may be in the same room at the same time. Students will be assisted in rotation. TLCs (Tutor/Learning Coordinators) will assist students with their questions and once that question is answered rotate to assist another student in the Breakout Room. Two TLCs will be available per session.
 
Do you have an online booking system for the different sessions?
We do not have an online booking system. Students will request meeting links and passcodes through email for the session they are interested in joining.
 
Am I guaranteed a spot?
There are no guaranteed spots. We will be sending the same meeting link and passcode to students who request it and we will help as many students as possible during the session allotted time.
 
Is the program open to students from all school districts and San Diego County at large?
Yes. Virtual Homework Help is available to all students.
 
Can high school or college students receive homework help?
They can receive help, but our homework help coaches are trained to assist Kindergarten to 8th grade students. If the library staff is unable to help, they will provide alternative resources that may help the student.

Service Calendar

PDF icon 2020-2021 Virtual Homework Help Calendar

Volunteering

We need volunteers! Do you have what it takes?

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the library here.

If you have questions or are interested in volunteering as a homework coach, contact the the Do Your Homework @ the Library program at 619-238-6687.

Homework Resources

Help Now logo
If you need help with your homework, we offer free, live online tutoring every day from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. via Brainfuse HelpNow. Get help in English or Spanish, for all grades K-12. In addition, you'll find writing assistance and help with standardized tests, such as the SAT, ACT, AP, TOEFL, GED, and ASVAB.
 
Distance Learning Center graphic
For parents and caregivers who are educating their children--either via distance learning or homeschooling--we have curated a list of free, well-established academic resources on a variety of subjects. Resources are broken down first by grade level, and then by subject.
 
For questions about the program, please contact the Do Your Homework @ the Library program at DYHAL@sandiego.gov.
 

