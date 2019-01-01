Each year, the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department hosts its Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program beginning the day after Christmas, Dec. 26 until Jan. 23. The program features 17 drop-off locations available to City residents only.

Where can I recycle a Christmas tree?

The Miramar Greenery accepts trees throughout the year.

accepts trees throughout the year. I Love a Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego have a website at www.WasteFreeSD.org to help San Diego residents find the nearest tree recycling drop-off site in San Diego County.

Curbside collection (For residents with yard waste collection only) Manual container customers using their own bins should place trees on the curb for collection on your regular greenery recycling pickup day. Trees over four feet in length should be cut in half. Automated container customers using the large, green 96-gallon bin provided by the city should cut their trees to fit into the automated container for pickup on collection day.

Drop-off Locations

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Dr. (lower parking lot)

Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

- Cielo Drive at Woodman Street Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.

- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr. La Jolla - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street

- Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

- Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. Miramar - The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (north of state Route 52)

- The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (north of state Route 52) Mission Bay - Seaworld Drive at Pacific Highway

- Seaworld Drive at Pacific Highway Mountain View - Ocean View Blvd. @ 40th St. (north side)

- Ocean View Blvd. @ 40th St. (north side) Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (in Gloria's Mesa parking lot)

- Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (in Gloria's Mesa parking lot) Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

- Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot on the southeast corner of

Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Dr.

- Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Dr. Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd.

- Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd. San Diego State University - Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Rd.

- Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Rd. Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.

- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr. Tierrasanta - De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

- De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. University City - Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive

What kinds of trees are accepted for recycling?

Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted. For Greenery, curbside, and drop-off sites, all tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other tree decorations must be removed. No artificial trees. Please do not illegally dump any other items at the drop-off locations.

Christmas tree recycling fliers

For additional information about greenery recycling or mulch and compost produced at the Miramar Greenery, please contact Environmental Services.