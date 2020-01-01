53°

Backyard Composting

We are committed to providing residents easy and affordable access to composting resources and education in order to achieve greater diversion of organics entering the landfill.

Compost Bin Voucher Program

The Compost Bin Voucher Program is year-round and provides City of San Diego residents with a discount on one of three styles of compost bins. One voucher per household, proof of residency required, while supplies last. Applications can be picked up at a Dixieline Lumber and Home Center location within City limits or through this link Compost Bin Voucher Application (Online Form).

Soil-saver compost bin    composting bin for vermicomposting (worms)    Tumbling compost bin

Master Composter Course & FREE Workshops

Visit our Calendar of Events page to sign up for a FREE upcoming workshop, or find out when our annual Master Composter Course takes place. 

Guides & Supplies

See the Compost Supplies in San Diego link for local suppliers. Compost bins can also be made from materials found around the house. To learn how to make one yourself, read our PDF icon Guide to Backyard Composting.

Have composting questions? Call the Rotline at 760-436-7986, Ext. 700 or email [email protected] and get all your questions answered.

